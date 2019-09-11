Staff at Leaders Estate Agents, in St Ives, are inviting people to come along to their office at 2 Crown Street from 10am.

Staff will make cakes, and hot and cold drinks. Members of the public are also being encouraged to bring along their own cakes and take part in a 'cake off'. This will be judged at 11am.

Spire Dental at 18 Huntingdon Street, St Neots, is inviting the public from 11am and The Hunts Post, at 30 High Street, Huntingdon, welcomes our readers and advertisers between 10am and 1pm.

Are you organising a Macmillan Coffee Morning? Send details to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.