The show is being staged at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on the weekend of October 26/27.

The company brings together the best young ballet dancers from across the region, who have been rehearsing for just under a year to create this spectacular show. Lucy, who attends Longsands Academy and trains with Stageworks, in St Neots, has said she is "very excited" to be playing the lead, and featuring on all the posters and flyers.

There are 30 young dancers, aged 8-18, who will be performing three shows across the weekend.

Audiences can follow Clara on her journey through the magical kingdoms. Can she restore harmony, or does the cunning Sugarplum Fairy have a plan? The Nutcracker and The Magical Kingdoms is the perfect show for the whole family.

This is a bespoke ballet choreographed by artistic director and Royal Ballet trained dancer, Saskia Lockey, along with assistant choreographer Mark Swann, who also trained with the Royal Ballet.

Saskia said: "I am thrilled with how the show is looking, we really wanted to portray the magic of the story and it's beginning to come alive. The dancers are working so hard and I am very proud of them."

Tickets are priced at £17.50 (adults) and £14 (concessions) and are available to purchase from: www.thelittleboxoffice.com/swevents or by calling: 01480 223331.

The company will be auditioning for its 2020 production later this year and will be looking for talented young dancers aged from 8-18. For more information, email: cybc@stageworksstudio.co.uk or call 01480 223331.