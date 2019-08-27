The four-piece formed in their native Liverpool as an "excuse not to do the homework". School friends Sean, Josh, Arran and Carl bonded over a mutual admiration of Bombay BicycleClub, Kings of Leon, Fleetwood Mac and Title Fight and would jam together in music class.

The band then started working on their own material and though they all pull from different scenes -Arran is a techno fan -they found a middle ground in the song's melodies and structures.

"It was more about chord progressions than actual genres of music," Sean says.

Writing original songs is something that the band insisted they wanted to do before they hit the circuit. While some of the scene's local giggers were incorporating covers in their sets, The Night Cafe wanted to make their mark with original material.

Early songs such as 2015's Addicted showcased their skill for crafting relatable love songs made for falling head-over-heels with.

The impact of Liverpool runs deep in each member. Sean says that the city "has made us who we are" and calls it "the best place in the world". Arran concurrs and calls it the "centre of the universe." But they acknowledge how the city's perception has wrongly coloured people against them. "We get treated a little bit different just because we're from Liverpool, but we act differently to all the bands in Liverpool scene," Sean says. "It's not where people are from, it's what they're about that people remember.

Tickets are priced at £14 and are available from the box office on: 01223 511511 or online: www.thejunction.co.uk. Doors open at 7pm.