Alfie Boe will be at Newmarket Racecourse next summer Alfie Boe will be at Newmarket Racecourse next summer

Jake Bugg in Cambridge in March

Off the back of an extremely successful string of UK dates this month, Jake Bugg has announced a regional UK tour in March 2020 which includes the corn exchange in Cambridge.

Kiss Like the Sun is the first song from a forthcoming new album, his first on RCA Records, and the first taste of his recent work with producer Andrew Watt (Post Malone). It is two minutes and 55 seconds of pure adrenaline, guaranteed to shake you up and wake you up.

"I love working with Andrew Watt and I'm really pleased with the sound of this track," Jake says.

Jake Bugg will be at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on March 5. Tickets are £28 from the box office online: www.cambridgelive.org.uk.

Little Mix in Peterborough

Little Mix have announced the details of their 2020 summer tour. They will be headlining stadiums across the UK including the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough on June 30. Tickets from: ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com, altickets.com, gigantic.com, seetickets.com and theposhtickets.com.

Thetford Forest

Madness will perform with special guests The Farm and guest support Emily Capell at Thetford Forest on June 20.

Tickets are £47 (plus £5.70 booking fee)from the Forestry England box office on: 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are at the venue on June 18 and James Morrison and Will Young on June 19.

Newmarket Racecourse

Annoucments so far for the racecourse's Newmarket Nights and Summer Saturday Live are as follows: The Script (Friday, June 19), Bryan Ferry (Friday, June 26), Rick Astley (Friday, July 31), Jack Savoretti (Friday, August 7), Alfie Boe will be appearing at the venue on August 14 and McFly are set to entertain at the Summer Saturday Live on Saturday, August 29).

Ticket are on sale now via: thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

Cambridge Folk Festival

Tickets for the 2020 Cambridge Folk Festival are on sale now.

The festival takes place, from July 30 - August 2 in the picturesque grounds of Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, and early booking is advisable.

The event is a highlight of the annual folk calendar and one of the most prestigious music festivals in the world.

In 2020, Cambridge Folk Festival is celebrating 56 years since the inaugural event when a young Paul Simon was given a spot at the foot of the bill. Tickets and more details about camping at the venue as well as the line-up for 2020 are available on the website, at: www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk. Full festival ticket: £182, Thursday: £30, Friday: £75, Saturday: £75, Sunday: £75.