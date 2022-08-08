The Little Gransden Air and Car Show will feature a performance from the Global Stars aerobatic team - Credit: Archant

The Little Gransden Air and Car Show is preparing for take-off as part of its 30th-year celebrations in support of the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

On August 28, an array of aircrafts will take to the skies, an assortment of classic cars will be on the road, and several trade stands on the ground, offering something for all the family to enjoy.

In the run-up to the show, the Little Gransden 10k charity run will take place on August 27, helping to mark 30 years of fundraising for children in need where in that time, around £350,000 has been raised.

The show committee member, Dave Poile MBE, said: "For a small air show with a lovely atmosphere, it is definitely an eye-opener. If you want a nice and friendly atmosphere, you should come to Little Gransden.

"We should have a good turnout. I know for a fact it is all going to plan. We've normally got some very interesting aircraft coming in, and we just hope the weather stays as it is now."

There will be more than three and a half hours of flying action, which includes a The Global Stars aerobatic team, a Lancaster bomber, spitfires, WW2 warbirds and a little and large formation display with the little aircraft a 40% radio-controlled model.

A Lancaster bomber in the skies during a previous Little Gransden Air and Car show event. - Credit: Archant

Dave is hopeful that an Aurora flypast from the Royal Canadian Air Force will be cleared in time for the event, which they had at a previous show, and to this day, it is the only air show to get a full display from an Aurora.

Dave added: “We just hope this Aurora comes off, and if it does, it is going to be something special.”

More than 300 classic, custom and ex-military vehicles cars are expected at the car show alongside more than 70 trade stands and plenty of food and refreshment stalls.

Several classic, custom, historic, vintage and ex-military vehicles will be shown off at the car show - Credit: Archant

The first air and car show was back in 1992 has grown from strength to strength ever since, thanks to the volunteers who strive each year further help to help children in need.

For more information and to buy a ticket, visit www.littlegransdenairshow.co.uk or, go to Premier Travel in St Neots and the Woodview Farm Shop in Gamlingay.