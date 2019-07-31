The show will be held on Sunday, August 25 at the small grass airfield at Little Gransden, near Gamlingay.

2019 marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day and a fitting way to mark the occasion will come from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Dakota, displaying at the event. The air display will also feature a good mix of historic warbird displays, classic and vintage aircraft, as well as spectacular formation aerobatic displays from the world-renowned Global Stars.

However, the Little Gransden Air Show is more than just a four-hour display of vintage and aerobatic aircraft. Once again, this year's show will host a gathering of vintage, veteran and classic vehicles; as well as providing a plethora of entertainment for parents and children alike. 2019 will see the first visit to the event of the Ford Mustang Club with a number of the American muscle cars expecting to attend.

Put on by an entirely unpaid volunteer team, the Little Gransden Air Show started way back in 1992. Since then, the annual event has raised around £320,000 - which has been donated to the BBC Children in Need appeal as well as to other local children's charities.

The organising team is seeking to recruit a number of volunteers to act as stewards at the event, as well as assist in the setting-up and dismantling of the show. If you feel that you can contribute in some way to making the show a big success, contact show organiser, John Swain by email: John@littlegransdenairshow.co.uk.

Tickets for the 2019 show are already selling well and are still available from a variety of local outlets as well as on line at: www.littlegransdenairshow.co.uk