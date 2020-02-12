Stageworks is performing Kipps in Huntingdon Stageworks is performing Kipps in Huntingdon

The show, being performed by Stageworks, reinvents this ever famous and popular musical for the modern age. The musical tells the tale of the changing fortunes of Arthur Kipps, an orphan and draper's assistant at the turn of the 20th Century.

Kipps is an easy-going working class lad, who is happiest with his banjo. However, when he unexpectedly inherits a fortune from an estranged grandfather, he is suddenly propelled into high society where he catches the eye of Helen Walsingham and family, who are desperate to restore their family fortune. His childhood sweetheart, Ann Pornick, is forced to watch helplessly as Helen attempts to transform Kipps into the perfect husband. Both young women love Kipps but by the time he makes up his mind, it may be too late.

The show runs from February 19-22 and tickets and more information are available from the performing arts website.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.