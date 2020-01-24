The show, which will be stopping off at the New Theatre, in Peterborough, on April 26, will include some fascinating insights from across his prolific career as one of the UK's leading dancers.

The evening's entertainment will include music, song, dance and, of course, humour as Anton is joined on stage by special guest vocalist Lance Ellington, powerhouse band and dancer. It's an exclusive opportunity to get up close with 2019 Strictly finalist Anton Du Beke.

Commenting on the tour Anton said "I've been wanting to do this kind of show for a while now, so I am thrilled to have the chance to interact with the audience on a much more personal level. I hope you can join me."

The show comes to the New Theatre, in Peterborough, on April 26 and tickets are avialable on: 01733 852992.