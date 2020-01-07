Since forming in Boston in 2009, they have built a reputation as a charismatic live act with some of the finest players in bluegrass.

Della Mae was formed in 2009 by Kimber Ludiker, Amanda Kowalski, Grace van't Ho and Avril Smith.

The group released their first album, I Built This Heart, in 2011. In 2013, Della Mae won the International Bluegrass Music Association's Emerging Artist of the Year award.

Their second full-length album, This World Oft Can Be, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album at the 56th Grammy Awards.

They were named among Rolling Stone magazine's "10 bands to watch for in 2015," and they have travelled to over 30 countries.

Their style is described as sensitive yet assertive, intense yet playful, traditional but current. 8pm. Tickets £17 from junction.co.uk or 01223 511511.