The pair will perform at Thetford Forest, in Brandon, Suffolk, on June 19 and tickets are on sale now.

Will Young has spent much of the last two decades at the forefront of pop, having won the inaugural series of Pop Idol which shot him to national fame. A chart-storming career followed including seven top five albums (four reaching the top spot) and four number 1 singles such as 'Leave Right Now' and 'Jealousy' ensuring his standing as an iconic part of noughties UK pop culture.

With the release of his debut album, 'Undiscovered', singer-songwriter, James Morrison was catapulted into the limelight. The album went on to sell over a million copies with fans being enraptured by the beauty of his once-in-a-generation voice. His five Top 10 singles all rank among the biggest of their era, including the breakthrough smashes 'You Give Me Something' and 'Wonderful World', plus the huge Nelly Furtado collaboration 'Broken Strings'.

The special concerts will see both BRIT Award winning artists perform individual sets that include greatest hits and material from their latest albums: Will's 'Lexicon' and James's 'You're Stronger Than You Know'.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England. It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years. With everything needed for a great night out, including good food and drink, the concerts are well-known for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop. Going to a Forest Live concert helps look after the nation's forests sustainably, with income from ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Commenting on the tour, Will Young said, "Both James and I have fond memories of appearing as part of Forest Live as solo artists in the past. We love the work Forestry England does, so we are glad to be back again in what promises to be a fantastic double-header of a show."

James Morrison commented, "For the last 20 years Will has been at the forefront of British Popular Culture. That's a massive achievement. I think our sets will complement each other in a special way and I'm really looking forward to our shows together. It'll be a great night out."

Tickets are £49.50 (plus £5.95 booking fee) from Forestry England box office on: 03000 680400 or online: www.forestryengland.uk/music. Info: forestryengland.uk/music; willyoung.co.uk; jamesmorrisonmusic.com.