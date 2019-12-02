Jack Savoretti will perform at Newmarket Racecourse Jack Savoretti will perform at Newmarket Racecourse

After stepping aside to focus on his family, he shot back to fane almost 30 years later with his Platinum-selling album 50.

Last month, he released his career-spanning compilation The Best of Me, which also included an independently recorded set of reimagined interpretations of his songs, old and new.

This year saw Rick complete a gargantuan 38-date stadium tour as special guest to Take That, during which he played to more than 500,000 people. Showing his mass appreciation across genres, he also graced the main stage of the legendary Reading Festival this summer, performing Never Gonna Give You Up with one of the worlds biggest rock bands, Foo Fighters.

Selling more 100,000 tickets to his own UK headline shows since releasing 50, his forthcoming tour dates include gigs in Australia and Japan as well as his first ever show in New Zealand, before arriving at Newmarket Racecourse.

Jack Savoretti will be making his Newmarket Nights debut 2019 has been a whirlwind for the English-Italian singer-songwriter; months of rapturously received shows across the world; a triumphant, sold-out Wembley Arena homecoming; collaborations with artists as diverse as Kylie, Mika and Sigma; and an album that, since its March release, has sold in old-fashioned numbers Singing to Strangers has shifted over 120,000 copies, making it emphatically one of the break-out albums of the year.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming both Rick Astley and Jack Savoretti to Newmarket Nights next summer. Rick is a consummate performer and with his catalogue of hits we can't wait to see him perform. Jack has had an amazing 2019 with his album 'Singing To Strangers' hitting the number one spot and we're sure he'll put on an unmissable show when he makes his July Course debut."

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on December 6 via: thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on December 4.

Tickets are priced starting at £30.24 for Rick Astley, and £29.12 for Jack Savoretti (inclusive of transaction fees). All T&C's are available at: newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk.