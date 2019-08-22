InflataTOTS is back from September 4 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3pm. Photo credit: InflataBOUNCE. InflataTOTS is back from September 4 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3pm. Photo credit: InflataBOUNCE.

InflataBOUNCE is a giant, indoor inflatable play park, suitable for all ages from tots to teens. Located in Wyton, a village between St Ives and Huntingdon, it's easily accessible from both towns. Chris Keen, owner of InflataBOUNCE gave us a quick tour.

InflataBOUNCE

InflataBOUNCE is open from Wednesday to Sunday for two sessions per day, 9.30-12.30pm and 1.30-4.30pm. For children over 18 months it costs £10. There's an all day ticket which is £16 per child and includes a hot lunch. There is no charge for adults and children under 18 months are free when accompanied by a paying child, making it a relatively cost-effective day out for the whole family.

On sunny days, the outdoor arena can used for InflataBOUNCE or team building days.

Chris told us: "InflataBOUNCE is one of the UK's largest inflatable play parks, giving you 3000sqm of inflatable fun. We currently have 18 different inflatables from standard bouncy castles to our popular helter skelter and sweeper, and several obstacle courses. We change, update and move the inflatables around regularly to keep it fresh and exciting."

Although it's usually held inside, there's an outdoor arena which can be used for InflataBOUNCE or team building days when the sun comes out to play. Over the next few months there will be several different themes and events taking place. Keep your eyes peeled for a teddy bears' picnic, a onesie day, a Halloween dress up day and a special Christmas event.

InflataTOTS

InflataTOTS was created specifically for toddlers and preschoolers. It runs during term time and costs £5 per child. It's back from September 4 and runs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am until 3pm.

InflataBOUNCE parties

Organising a big party for your child's birthday can be stressful because there's so much to think about. InflataBOUNCE offer private parties for £12.99 per child, for a minimum of 10 guests. You can book either a morning session or an afternoon session and you'll get up to three hours to enjoy the inflatables. You don't have to worry about finding a catering company because food is offered as part of the party package.

Private hire

The main hall can be hired for sole use on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday evenings from 5pm-7pm. It costs £500 for up to 100 guests or £650 for up to 250 guests. There's also a board room for hire which can accommodate up to 10 people, as well as a large private function room with bar which can be used for meetings, functions or presentations of up to 100 guests.

Parking and café

There is a large onsite car park and a café. The café is open Wednesday-Sunday between 9am and 3pm and serves breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. You can get everything from a full English breakfast, kids' meals, ice creams, sandwiches, paninis and delicious cakes. Chris told us: "Our restaurant area also acts as a viewing gallery. It has a glass front, making it easy for you to keep an eye on your children while you enjoy a tea or coffee and a moment's peace."

If InflataBOUNCE sounds like something that will get your kids jumping for joy, you can buy tickets here, or call 0800 043 7620 to find out more.