A new boatshed has officially opened at the Hunts Sailing Club, in St Ives, after it received £50,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC)

An event was held on Saturday, June 11, to mark the official opening of the new boatshed with the new mayor of St Ives, Philip Pope, doing the honours alongside representatives of the sailing club.

The project was grant funded by HDC and Sports England, and also utilised some club funds.

















Executive Councillor for Planning, Cllr Tom Sanderson, said: “We always look to use CIL funding in the best way to help us deliver infrastructure and community facilities across Huntingdonshire, ensuring that the projects we support will make positive impacts for all our residents.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to support Hunts Sailing Club with this project, which is of benefit to the local community now and for years to come.”

The club Commodore for Huntingdon Sailing Club, Ian Moffatt, said: “Whilst Covid caused considerable delay we now have a fantastic facility which importantly came in on budget. We would like to give a huge 'thank you' to Huntingdonshire District Council and Sport England for their funding, and to the mayor of St Ives for opening the new facility.

"We look forward to using these facilities for years to come and going onto phase 2 of our plan, which is to update and improve our changing facilities.”

CIL is a planning charge placed on developers that allows local authorities to assist in the funding and delivery of infrastructure development within the local area. HDC says the use of CIL funds highlights the council’s commitment to supporting the development of infrastructure that enables district-wide and localised growth as well as improving the supply of new and affordable housing, jobs, and vital community facilities.

Hunts Sailing Club was founded in 1954 and moved from the original River Great Ouse site to the current one within the town of St Ives in 1975.

In 2016 the club purchased the 66-acre lake and the shore-based area. The site created from gravel extraction forms part of a mosaic of wetland habitats for wildlife to thrive and for the local community to use to benefit their health and wellbeing. The club is an RYA Training Centre and runs a programme of youth and adult training courses, (sailing, power boat, first aid) new members are always welcome.