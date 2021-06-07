Published: 7:00 PM June 7, 2021

The Royal Chipmunk aircraft will be at the Little Gransden Air and Car Show on August 29. - Credit: DAVE POILE

THEATRE: Huntingdon Drama Club presents Fourteen and Forbidden Fruit, from June 9-12. The performances will be live and available via Zoom. Email: chair@huntingdondramaclub.org.



BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5. Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).



SHAKESPEARE: Tickets for a performance of Shakespeare in Love and War are now on sale as Huntingdon welcomes back Shakespeare at The George (SaTG). Shakespeare In Love And War will be performed in the open air courtyard of The George, from Tuesday, June 22, to Saturday, July 3, operating at a significantly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating and a smaller cast than usual. Tickets at: www.satg.org.uk/tickets.

LITTER PICKING: Great British Spring Clean runs until June 13. If you are interested in organising a litter pick or joining an event, contact Huntingdonshire District Council at: www.litterminimisation@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.

VILLAGE FETE: Little Paxton QEII Playing Fields on July 10, from midday till 4.45pm.

TALLEST SUNFLOWER COMP: Open to children who live or go to school in Little Paxton. Free to enter and closing date for entries is July 16. Judging will take place between July 17-31. Entries forms available from Little Paxton Parish Council website.

RAMSEY FETE: AT St Thomas à Becket Church and Ramsey St Mary’s Church on Abbey Green, Ramsey, on July 10, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Stalls, refreshments, concert band, raffle and fun dog show.

HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.

AIRSHOW: The Little Gransden Air and Car Show will take place at Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Visitors can see a BBMF Lancaster, Royal Chipmunk static and more than 300 vehicles. More information and tickets available from: www.littlegransdenairshow.co.uk.

