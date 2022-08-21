Review

David Walliams is back with his latest hilarious read for younger readers called Slime. The book has fantastic illustrations by Tony Ross and is now available in paperback.

Ned is just an ordinary little boy who has learnt to do tricks in his wheelchair. He has a craving for adventure but is sadly bullied by his older sister Jemima. He accidently creates Slime, a yellow blob that can Translime into anything that Ned asks, and him and Translime become great friends.

Ned lives on the Isle of Mulch. A little island that is home to a large number of horrible grown-ups. The school, the local park, the toy shop and even the island's ice-cream van are all run by awful adults who like nothing more than making children miserable. And the island is owned by the most awful one of all- Aunt Greta Greed!

Something needs to be done about them. But who could be brave enough? It's time for Ned to save the day with his new special power?