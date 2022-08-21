Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Review

Hunts Post child book review is Slime by David Walliams

Logo Icon

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 2:00 PM August 21, 2022
David Walliams new book is called Slime.

David Walliams new book is called Slime. - Credit: WATERSTONES

David Walliams is back with his latest hilarious read for younger readers called Slime. The book has fantastic illustrations by Tony Ross and is now available in paperback.

Ned is just an ordinary little boy who has learnt to do tricks in his wheelchair. He has a craving for adventure but is sadly bullied by his older sister Jemima. He accidently creates Slime, a yellow blob that can Translime into anything that Ned asks, and him and Translime become great friends.

Ned lives on the Isle of Mulch. A little island that is home to a large number of horrible grown-ups. The school, the local park, the toy shop and even the island's ice-cream van are all run by awful adults who like nothing more than making children miserable. And the island is owned by the most awful one of all- Aunt Greta Greed!

Something needs to be done about them. But who could be brave enough? It's time for Ned to save the day with his new special power?

Books
St Neots News

Don't Miss

The window to the plaza of Wintringham Primary Academy in St Neots which was vandalised 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Rocks thrown at St Neots school building in vandal attack

Alexander Gilham

person
Cambridgeshire Constabulary recorded nine burglaries across Huntingdonshire in July 2022

Obsessive stalker jailed for posting explicit photographs of his former...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Pancakes sold at Tesco have been recalled due to fears they could be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria

Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St Helen's Primary School in Bluntisham has received a Good Ofsted rating.

Improved Ofsted rating for village primary school

HANNAH BROWN LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING SERVICE

Logo Icon