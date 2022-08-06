Child Book Review: The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

Review

A perfect summer read for all teenagers, with an accompanying television series on Amazon Prime, Jenny Han has once again captured the essence and the angst of teenage dreams.

Meet Isabel, a teenager who sees her summer vacation as the most important and thrilling part of her year.

Isabel spends each perfect summer at her favourite place in the world - the Fisher family's beach house. It has everything a girl could want: a swimming pool, a private stretch of sandy beach... and two (very cute) boys:

Unavailable, aloof Conrad - who she's been in love with forever and friendly, relaxed Jeremiah - the only one who's ever really paid her any attention.

But this year something is different. This year, the boys seem to really notice Isabel for the first time. It's going to be an amazing summer - and one she'll never forget...

This lovely story is aimed squarely at the teenage market but is written beautifully and may well become a summer must-read for us older readers too.