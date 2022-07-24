Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Hunts Post Child Book Review: The Great Dream Robbery

Teresa Knight

Published: 11:00 AM July 24, 2022
The Great Dream Robbery from best-selling authors Chris Smith and Radio One DJ Greg James.

The Great Dream Robbery is a new adventure from the best-selling authors Chris Smith and Radio One DJ Greg James. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

The Great Dream Robbery is a new adventure from the best-selling authors Chris Smith and Radio One DJ Greg James and is aimed at the 9-12 age range.

Unlike most 12 year-olds, Maya Clayton is desperate to go to bed early (even if her mum says she can stay up!).

Falling asleep, you see, is the only chance she has to save her dad - the brilliant but slightly odd Professor Dexter.

The Professor invented a device that allows you to visit other people's dreams. But the devious Lilith Delamere has trapped him inside a nightmare and Maya and the mysterious Dream Bandits must find a way to rescue him before it's too late!

This book is a real treat. Cleverly plotted, featuring a hospital heist, some banana-loving llamas and a talking cat called Bin Bag. 

Greg and Chris have created a very exciting world (or dream) to spend time in. Funny and with some excellent illustrations, this book is a very entertaining read. Hopefully it won't give you nightmares!

