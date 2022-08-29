Review

Bargain Hunt has been a mainstay of daytime television for more than 20 years now. It has encouraged expert and amateur alike to hunt out interesting objects in every antique shop and fair across the country.

But Bargain Hunt is so much more than just a hunt for a big cash payout. From the largest piece of furniture to the smallest piece of jewellery, each object that is chosen has a story to tell and forms part of our social history.

The Bargain Hunt Spotter's Guide to Antiques is packed with essential information from the Bargain Hunt experts on identifying quality across a range of antiques.

From makers' marks and tell-tale historical styles to details in foils and finials, this will be your one-stop guide to making good choices on your own bargain hunt - while also delving into the fascinating stories behind many of our favourite antiques.

With a foreword by Natasha Raskin Sharp, as well as tips, advice and stories from each of the show's experts, including a 'league table' of best and worst buys, this is the essential companion to start you on your own bargain hunt adventure.