Review

Monica Dickens was one of the most well loved authors of the forties and fifties.

From best-sellers such as One Pair of Hands to the wonderful Follyfoot childrens' books she was loved by all ages and, yes, she really was the great- grandaughter of one of our most loved writers, Charles Dickens.

My Turn to Make the Tea is a novel, but it is also very closely based on Monica's own time as junior reporter on a regional newspaper and it has just been reprinted as a modern classic.

What Poppy lacks in experience she makes up for in spirit and ambition. She strives to make the Downingham Post the best regional newspaper in the country-even if she occasionally mixes up names at court hearings.

Life for a single professional woman in post-war Britain certainly has its challenges but this novel, told with Monica Dicken's wit, warmth and wry observation will charm all who read it.

Monica Dickens is an author who needs to be rediscovered in a modern age.