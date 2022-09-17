Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Review of Before the Memory Fades by Toshikazu Kawaguch

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 10:00 AM September 17, 2022
In a small back alley in Tokyo, there is a cafe which has been serving carefully brewed coffee for more than one hundred years.

But this coffee shop offers its customers a unique experience: the chance to travel back in time.

Nothing you say or do will change the present and you only have the time it takes to drink a cup of coffee before it gets cold.

Wouldn’t you adhere to these rules to be able to have one more moment with a loved one or get the answer to a question that has tormented you for years?

This beautiful, simple tale tells the story of people who must face up to their past, in order to move on with their lives.

Kawaguchi once again invites the reader to ask themselves: what would you change if you could travel back in time?

