A series of concerts is planned over the coming months and rehearsals begin in September.

On November 2, the choir will perform Faure's Requiem and Dupre's De profundis by candlelight at St Mary's Church, in Godmanchester. The orchestra will take on Khachaturian's Spartacus Suite No 2 and Mahler's Symphony No 5 at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre, in Huntingdon, on November 23.

There will also be a family Christmas concert with both orchestra and choir in December.

"We are always keen to hear from anyone in the area interested in joining the choir or orchestra, perhaps rekindling a dormant interest in practising and performing with fellow amateur musicians and singers," said Kay Coope.

"We are particularly keen to attract brass and strings to the orchestra and all voice parts to the choir."

Rehearsals are held during school term time at Godmanchester Community Academy, from 7.45pm till 9.45pm, starting on September 3 for the choir and September 5 for the orchestra. Prospective singers are welcome to attend open rehearsals at the start of each term.

For more information, contact: orchestra@huntsphil.org.uk or: choir@huntsphil.org.uk and the website: www.huntsphil.org.uk.