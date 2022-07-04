Gallery
Hunts history festival kicked off with a bang!
- Credit: HUNTS POST
A month-long history festival kicked off with a bang at the weekend.
A large civil war 'battle' took place on Castle Hill, in Huntingdon, on Saturday and Sunday, and saw the re-enactment of the events of 1645 when King Charles I attacked Huntingdon.
A replica camp was also set up and hundreds of re-enactors played soldiers and local people to create the atmosphere of the time period and allow visitors to witness history.
Festival secretary, Matthew Calleway, said: “After a two-year break, we are thrilled to be bringing history to the people of Huntingdonshire again. We’ve got some really exciting events happening this year so check out our website for all the details.”
The weekend's event was the first in a whole month of guided walks and lectures, including one by the BBC archaeology presenter Ben Robinson, children’s activities and concerts.
There are events taking place in Huntingdon, Ramsey and other villages and locations around the district. Many of the events are free to the public, but some do need to be booked so check out the website to avoid disappointment.
More can be found out about the Huntingdonshire History Festival on their Facebook or Instagram (@huntshistfest) and on their website: (www.huntshistoryfest.com)