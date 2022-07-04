Gallery

The Huntingdonshire History Festival kicked off at the weekend with an event on Castle Hill. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A month-long history festival kicked off with a bang at the weekend.

The re-enactment looks at the events of 1645 when Charles 1 attacked Huntingdon. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A large civil war 'battle' took place on Castle Hill, in Huntingdon, on Saturday and Sunday, and saw the re-enactment of the events of 1645 when King Charles I attacked Huntingdon.

Crafts and daily life exhibits were included at the festival launch on Castle Hill. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A replica camp was also set up and hundreds of re-enactors played soldiers and local people to create the atmosphere of the time period and allow visitors to witness history.

A camp was set up to replicate life in 1645. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Festival secretary, Matthew Calleway, said: “After a two-year break, we are thrilled to be bringing history to the people of Huntingdonshire again. We’ve got some really exciting events happening this year so check out our website for all the details.”

Life in Huntingdon in 1645 was on show at the Huntingdonshire History Festival. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The weekend's event was the first in a whole month of guided walks and lectures, including one by the BBC archaeology presenter Ben Robinson, children’s activities and concerts.

There was a battle in Huntingdon in 1645. - Credit: HUNTS POST

There are events taking place in Huntingdon, Ramsey and other villages and locations around the district. Many of the events are free to the public, but some do need to be booked so check out the website to avoid disappointment.

More can be found out about the Huntingdonshire History Festival on their Facebook or Instagram (@huntshistfest) and on their website: (www.huntshistoryfest.com)

