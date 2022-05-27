Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Come and see Huntingdon's Beacon lighting ceremony for the Jubilee

Alexander Gilham

Published: 8:15 AM May 27, 2022
Updated: 9:45 AM May 27, 2022
Major General Nick Eeles lights the beacon at Edinburgh Castle Credit for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Major General Nick Eeles lights the beacon at Edinburgh Castle Credit for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

To celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Huntingdon Town Council is taking part in the national Beacon Lighting Ceremony, which will take place at Castle Hills, Huntingdon.

The ceremony will commence at 9.30pm on June 2 and follow a programme with the Beacon being lit at 9.45pm.

The programme includes a welcome from the Mayor of Huntingdon, prayers, a performance from Wyton & Brampton Military Wives Choir, the national anthem, and the Beacon's lighting.

The event forms part of the national Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the nation, UK Overseas Territories and the Commonwealth capitals in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend, gathering at Castle Hills shortly before 9.30pm when the ceremony begins. It is anticipated that the event will come to a close by 10.00pm.

If you or your organisation are hosting any Jubilee events, please get in touch with Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk or Debbie.Davies@archant.co.uk.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Huntingdon News

