Huntingdon Carnival and parade returns this summer
- Credit: Huntingdon Carnival
The Huntingdon carnival is back and hitting the town streets once again this summer, promising lots of fun for all the family.
The big carnival weekend is in its fifth year and is taking place at the Huntingdon Riverside Park on August 13 and August 14, with free entry available on both days.
Chairman of the Carnival, and ex-mayor of Huntingdon, Bill Hensley, said: "At the end of my third year as Mayor, I wanted to leave a legacy, so I restarted the carnival that was retired 15 or 16 years ago."
Event proceedings begin at 12 pm on the Saturday at Market Square with a parade marching through the town arriving at the park at 1 pm.
Live music, a fun fair, food stalls, community stalls featuring local businesses and voluntary organisations, and bars will be open throughout the weekend.
On Sunday is ' Live in the Park', which will showcase ten bands on a live stage.
The organisers are still looking for volunteers, and if you wish to help or even participate, email bill.hensley@hcrfm.co.uk.