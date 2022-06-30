A horse and carriage parading through Huntingdon at last year's carnival. - Credit: Huntingdon Carnival

The Huntingdon carnival is back and hitting the town streets once again this summer, promising lots of fun for all the family.

The big carnival weekend is in its fifth year and is taking place at the Huntingdon Riverside Park on August 13 and August 14, with free entry available on both days.

Chairman of the Carnival, and ex-mayor of Huntingdon, Bill Hensley, said: "At the end of my third year as Mayor, I wanted to leave a legacy, so I restarted the carnival that was retired 15 or 16 years ago."

More than 120 adults and children participated in the parade at the Huntingdon Carnival in 2021. - Credit: Huntingdon Carnival

Event proceedings begin at 12 pm on the Saturday at Market Square with a parade marching through the town arriving at the park at 1 pm.

Live music, a fun fair, food stalls, community stalls featuring local businesses and voluntary organisations, and bars will be open throughout the weekend.

Lots of stalls and attractions will be open across the weekend at Huntingdon Riverside Park for the carnival. - Credit: Huntingdon Carnival

On Sunday is ' Live in the Park', which will showcase ten bands on a live stage.

The organisers are still looking for volunteers, and if you wish to help or even participate, email bill.hensley@hcrfm.co.uk.