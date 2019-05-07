The event, on June 2, will blend old and new; the latest farming robots alongside vintage tractors, traditional attractions and quad-bike stunts, the county's best food, drink and crafts and much more besides.

Farm robot Tom will be one of the attractions at the show demonstrating just much farming has changed in recent years.

Tom is part of a ground-breaking trial at Wimpole Home Farm, and a mini remote controlled Tomlet will also be making its UK premiere so that everyone — young and young-at-heart — can get a feel for the latest in agri-tech.

Emma said visitors will enjoy the blend of traditional favourites and exciting new attractions:

“The way we farm is changing at an astounding rate, with tractors controlled by GPS and drones giving early warning of pests,” she said.

“But also more people are appreciating the taste of good food and local produce, and want to know more about how and where it is produced.

“This mix is making agriculture a more attractive career for younger people. The show is a great chance to celebrate 20 years of country living.”

Along with stalls selling produce and crafts, a farm animal area, fairground rides and ever-popular food and beer tents, the show will also feature some spectacular main ring displays.

Highlights include a breath-taking show from quad bike stuntman Paul Hannam, magnificent eagles and vultures in flight from Birds of Prey Displays, and American 'ranch' horse demonstrations from Sovereign Quarter Horses, as well as cheeky terriers racing through the crowds to make everyone laugh.

The show runs from 10am till 5pm and tickets are available on the gate and are £10 for adults, £30 for families and senior citizens and under-16s are £6 and under fives are free.