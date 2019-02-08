He will bring his Facing The Beast show to the Huntingdon venue on April 27.

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter sets out on a 40-date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019 with his highly anticipated new show.

Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations. His appearances on television have included Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow up Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border, both of which documented the growth of American popular song.

Having grown up in Mississippi and Albany, Reginald has never been one to shy away from controversy with his unique brand of stand-up that both chuckles and challenges audiences. He is unrivalled in being nominated three times for the prestigious Perrier Award and won the Writers Guild for Comedy.

Show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £17.50. age 18-plus, from: www.jesterlarf.com or call: 01223 357 851.