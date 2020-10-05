Neo-blues and soul singer Rory Graham, aka Rag‘n’Bone Man, is an English singer-songwriter known for his distinctive baritone voice. Having won the 2017 BRIT’s ‘British Breakthrough Act’ and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag‘n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his 4 x platinum No. 1 album Human and a further BRIT Award for ‘British Single’ for the title track (Human) in 2018.

The album has been recognised internationally, earning Rory sell-out tours and festival appearances around the globe. Subsequent side-projects include the monster hit collaboration track ‘Giant’ with Calvin Harris. He is currently working on his sophomore album, set for release in 2021.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country.

More than 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 20 years, enjoying great music, and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Every year, they plant some eight million trees sustainably, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests and welcoming 230 million visits annually.

Rag‘n’Bone Man + Will & The People and Charlotte are at Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk on Thursday, June 17.

Tickets on sale from 9am Friday 9 October at www.forestryengland.uk/music

INFO: forestryengland.uk/music; ragnbonemanmusic.com.