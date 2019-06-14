Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy seeing a wide variety of vintage and classic cars in a beautiful English country garden setting. There may be one or two veteran Edwardian cars as well as an Austin 7, Mini, Bentley and Sunbeam limousines as well as an E-type Jaguar, TVR and Marcos, Triumph Vitesses, Stags, and MGBs and even a vintage London taxi. The cars will be coming from across the country, including Norfolk, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire and range in age from 30 years old to almost 100 years old. Charles Beresford, who co-ordinates the display, said: