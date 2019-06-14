Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy seeing a wide variety of vintage and classic cars in a beautiful English country garden setting. There may be one or two veteran Edwardian cars as well as an Austin 7, Mini, Bentley and Sunbeam limousines as well as an E-type Jaguar, TVR and Marcos, Triumph Vitesses, Stags, and MGBs and even a vintage London taxi.

The cars will be coming from across the country, including Norfolk, Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire and range in age from 30 years old to almost 100 years old.

Charles Beresford, who co-ordinates the display, said: "The aim is to create a display again with a wide range of makes, models, ages and sizes of cars. Many of the cars are in pristine condition and all receive the care and attention they deserve so that they can still be used. Some of the cars have been kept roadworthy for many years; others have been rescued from dereliction and fully restored."

Pam Bartlett, flower festival chairman, said: "The historical car display is an integral part of the festival weekend. Many visitors recognise familiar cars from their past and enjoy seeing them in the setting of a country garden.

"In addition to the historical car display visitors can also enjoy the fabulous floral display in the beautiful Grade I St Margaret's Church, visit over 20 open gardens, watch Morris Dancers outside the thatched village pub, take a river trip or just sit and relax with a traditional afternoon tea in beautiful surroundings whilst watching the world go by."

The gardens are open from midday till 6pm and the cost is £8 for a day programme or £13 for a weekend programme per person. Under 18s are free of charge as is car parking. Programmes are available from Hemingford Abbots Village Hall.

The proceeds from this event will be put towards the maintenance and restoration of St Margaret's Church, in Hemingford Abbots.

Hemingford Abbots is between St Ives and Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

For more information about the Hemingford Abbots Flower Festival, visit: www.hemingfordabbots.org.uk or Facebook @haflowerfestival or Twitter @haflowerfest.