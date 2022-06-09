Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Hamerton Zoo Park invites visitors aboard its new roar-some Jurassic adventure

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:39 AM June 9, 2022
Hamerton Zoo Park is opening a newly extended road train featuring several new dinosaurs.

Hamerton Zoo Park is opening a newly extended road train featuring several new dinosaurs. - Credit: Hamerton Zoo Park

Hamerton Zoo Park is inviting the public to go on a journey back in time by hopping on their newly extended immersive prehistoric road train adventure.

With 14 life-sized roaring animatronic dinosaurs on display, from the ferocious T-Rex to the mighty Triceratops, plenty of prehistoric fun can be had.

The extended route for the new K-T Express opens on June 11, giving visitors a unique perspective of some of the zoo's old favourites and new dinosaur residents.

Hamerton Zoo Park secretary Kim May said: “Our road train has always been hugely popular, so we are incredibly excited to open our new attraction. It is a separate attraction within the park that will be running to a timetable during the week and available all day at the weekends and school holidays.”

Set in the Cambridgeshire countryside, the zoo holds more than 120 species with a unique collection of Australian animals.

Several major expansion projects are to open next year, starting with the Roar-some dinosaur adventure.

The Zoo is open daily from 10.00am until 5.00pm, and more information is available at
www.hamertonzoopark.com.

