Hamerton Zoo Park is inviting the public to go on a journey back in time by hopping on their newly extended immersive prehistoric road train adventure.

With 14 life-sized roaring animatronic dinosaurs on display, from the ferocious T-Rex to the mighty Triceratops, plenty of prehistoric fun can be had.

The extended route for the new K-T Express opens on June 11, giving visitors a unique perspective of some of the zoo's old favourites and new dinosaur residents.

Hamerton Zoo Park secretary Kim May said: “Our road train has always been hugely popular, so we are incredibly excited to open our new attraction. It is a separate attraction within the park that will be running to a timetable during the week and available all day at the weekends and school holidays.”

Set in the Cambridgeshire countryside, the zoo holds more than 120 species with a unique collection of Australian animals.

Several major expansion projects are to open next year, starting with the Roar-some dinosaur adventure.

The Zoo is open daily from 10.00am until 5.00pm, and more information is available at

www.hamertonzoopark.com.