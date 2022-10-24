Rumble Live, based in Grafham Water, is hosting several Halloween-themed laser tag missions and challenges - Credit: Rumble Live Action Gaming

Halloween is finally upon us, and lots of spooky fun and events are happening in Huntingdonshire to sink your teeth (or fangs!) into this half-term.

Pick of the week:

Rumble Live - The action gaming arena in Grafham Water is offering some Halloween-themed missions and laser tag fun from October 27 to October 30. Fancy dress is encouraged, and to make a booking and learn about 'Zombie Apocalypse' and 'Infected' missions, visit www.rumblelive.co.uk.

Halloween

Pumpkins at Freshfields - Up until October 31, you can pick your own pumpkins from Freshfields Farm's pumpkin patch in Ramsey Forty Foot.

Pumpkins at Cuckoo Bridge Nursery & Farmshop - Children can pick pumpkins, run through a straw maze, ride on mini tractors and more throughout October at the farm shop in St Ives. Tickets are available at https://cuckoo-bridge.com/shop/events/pyo-pumpkin-patch/.

Horror at Hinchingbrooke Horror House - From October 22 to October, visitors at the house can enjoy the new maze and new scares with 13 sets and 90 actors lurking in the darkness, providing lots of jumps. Tickets can be bought online at www.enterifyoudare.co.uk.

Children's Halloween Party & Cinema - Doors open to the St Ives Corn Exchange at 1pm for a 2pm screening of Hotel Transylvania 2 on October 28, and admission is free.

Ramsey Community Halloween Market - On October 29 from 8am to 2pm, enjoy a Halloween market special with children's activities and Trick or Treating alongside the regular Saturday Community Market.

Ramsey Community Halloween Market will offer lots of Halloween fun alongside the regular community market service. - Credit: Archant

Pumpkin Plod - A spooky run around the Hinchingbrooke Country Park is happening on October 30 from 9am, where runners can get dressed up and show off their costumes.

Wacky Warehouse Halloween Disco - On October 29 to October 30 from 5pm to 7pm, a wacky disco is taking place in the Hartford Mill, PE28 2AA. Food boxes are included with face painting, music, ice cream and lots more for children to enjoy. Call 01480 414311 to book.

Huntingdon Trick or Treat Trail

From 4 to 6pm on October 31, a Halloween Town Trail will be organised through Huntingdon town centre by Huntingdon First. Children up to 11 years old can join in the fun of going around town equipped with a map of where to 'Trick or Treat'.

Live performances and music

The Music Hall Society presents 'The Good Old Days' - From October 27 to October 29, a live performance of the Queen's favourite songs, as a tribute to Her Majesty, is taking place at Papworth Village Hall. The show is raising money for St John Ambulance, and tickets can be bought at www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-music-hall-society.

'Laugh your socks off' - Watch comedian Rollo and Tommy J (fresh from Britain's Got Talent) for a night of comedy, including circus skills, stand-up, dance & song. The show starts at 7pm on October 28 at the Priory Centre in St Neots. Tickets can be found at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/st-neots/the-priory-centre.

Fireworks

Huntingdon Fireworks - Komodo events are working closely with Magpas Air Ambulance to put on the biggest fireworks display in the area. The event starts at 5pm on October 28 at Huntingdon Racecourse.

The huge firework show in Huntingdon during one of Komodo Event's previous firework displays. - Credit: Komodo Events

For tickets, visit www.komodoevents.com/tickets/huntingdon-tickets

Godmanchester Community Association's Firework Extravaganza - On November 5 from 7pm a bonfire will be lit at Godmanchester Rovers FC before a firework bonanza at 7.30pm. Tickets can be bought on Ticket Source for cheaper prices or purchased on the gate.

Eynesbury Rovers Annual Fireworks Display takes place on November 6 at the football club, with the gates opening at 5pm.

Art Exhibitions

Warboys Art Exhibition is displaying approximately 100 works from members of the Warboys Art Group, both for viewing and for sale, from 10am to 4pm in Warboys Sports and Social Club on October 29 and October 30

St Neots Art Group Exhibition gives the public a chance to buy art from local artists at Roxton Village from 10.30am to 4.30pm on October 30.

Pantomime

Aladdin - A pantomime of Aladdin is taking place in Burgess Hall at One Leisure St Ives from January 11 to January 15, with three Saturday shows and two on Sunday. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshall.

If you are hosting an event we might have missed, please contact Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk.