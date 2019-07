The event, at the Art & Soul Cafe, in the former Barretts store, will show visitors how they can have less impact on the planet, reduce their plastic consumption and lead a greener life.

There will be information on 'zero packaging' as well as locally-made vegan chocolate, luxury hand-made vegan soap and plastic-free children's party bags.

Organiser, Kim Rossiter, says she wants to help people make the correct choices.

"Saving our planet from extinction is the most important topic of the day, but there's lots of conflicting and confusing information out there. When people come to the Go Greener event they will be able to meet the producers of everyday products who can help them have less impact on our planet."

There will also be an opportunity for involvement on talks about climate change with Greenpeace's Jim Lomas-Faley, speak to Cambridge Solar about how solar panels and meet the team behind The Cambridgeshire Reusable Nappy Library.

There will also be a chance to recycle any brand of baby food pouches and crisp packets through the Terracycle scheme.

"Come along to recycle your crisp packets and baby food pouches, listen to a climate change talk by the very passionate and knowledgeable Jim Lomas-Farley, treat yourself to some vegan chocolate and learn what small changes we can all make that will have a big impact on the planet for generations to come," added Kim.

Go Greener is being held at the Art and Soul Café, in St Neots, on July 27, from 10am - 4pm. Talks by Greenpeace are at 11am and 2pm. Entry is free.