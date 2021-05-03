Grafham Water Centre ready to welcome back schools after year-long closure
- Credit: GWC
A new workshop, redecorated accommodation and revamped activities are ready to welcome back school children at Grafham Water Centre after being closed for more than a year.
The centre has been “injected with new life” during lockdown while preparing to ensure services can resume in a Covid-secure manner.
Youngsters from across Cambridgeshire can look forward to taking part in residential experiences – building team work, communication and determination – from May 19.
Grafham Water Centre operates all year-round, welcoming schools, youth groups, businesses and individuals to participate in adventurous outdoor activities.
A spokesperson for the centre, said: “We understand and respect that some schools and youth groups may not wish to partake in residential visits yet, so all our centres also offer day visits, to ensure our learning and development opportunities are available to all.
“Our centre at Grafham and its beautiful surroundings offer the perfect place to reconnect with family and friends.
“Book an experience with us to learn new skills, explore the outdoors, and discover new hobbies.
“We look forward to welcoming you soon!”
Grafham Water Centre remained open throughout last summer, delivering water sport courses to the general public, and holiday club courses during the school breaks.
The centre forms part of Cambridgeshire Outdoors, which also incorporates Stibbington Outdoor Centre and Burwell Outdoor Centre.
All three centres work with local schools, offering outdoor experiences from primary school through to secondary and beyond.
Grafham will host its first residential school visit from the May 19 - keep up to date with their adventures on the website at www.grafham-water-centre.co.uk