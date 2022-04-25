Video

the poster for the Gig for Ukraine event taking place at the Black Bull pub in Godmanchester. - Credit: Jeremy Bottley

The Black Bull in Godmanchester is inviting locals to come and enjoy some live music next weekend in aid of Ukraine.

The 'Gig for Ukraine' event on May 7 will feature live music from four bands, including The Knottleys, Negative Split, Tenmoku and Babblefish.

Tickets are £10 each, and all profits will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The event organiser and drummer for Negative Split and Babblefish, Jeremy Bottley, said: “It should be a very good event.

"Ultimately, this is a really small drop in the ocean, but it's all part of a bigger international support we can hopefully give.”

The gig is taking place in the Black Bull's function room, which was provided to the organisers for free.

Doors will open from 6 pm to midnight, with the first band starting at 7 pm.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Black Bull or by visiting www.blackbullgodmanchester.co.uk.











