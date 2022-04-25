Video
'Gig for Ukraine' event to be held in Godmanchester
The Black Bull in Godmanchester is inviting locals to come and enjoy some live music next weekend in aid of Ukraine.
The 'Gig for Ukraine' event on May 7 will feature live music from four bands, including The Knottleys, Negative Split, Tenmoku and Babblefish.
Tickets are £10 each, and all profits will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
The event organiser and drummer for Negative Split and Babblefish, Jeremy Bottley, said: “It should be a very good event.
"Ultimately, this is a really small drop in the ocean, but it's all part of a bigger international support we can hopefully give.”
The gig is taking place in the Black Bull's function room, which was provided to the organisers for free.
Doors will open from 6 pm to midnight, with the first band starting at 7 pm.
Tickets are available to purchase at the Black Bull or by visiting www.blackbullgodmanchester.co.uk.