Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Video

'Gig for Ukraine' event to be held in Godmanchester

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:23 PM April 25, 2022
the poster for the Gig for Ukraine event taking place at the Black Bull pub in Godmanchester.

the poster for the Gig for Ukraine event taking place at the Black Bull pub in Godmanchester. - Credit: Jeremy Bottley

The Black Bull in Godmanchester is inviting locals to come and enjoy some live music next weekend in aid of Ukraine.

The 'Gig for Ukraine' event on May 7 will feature live music from four bands, including The Knottleys, Negative Split, Tenmoku and Babblefish.

Tickets are £10 each, and all profits will go to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The event organiser and drummer for Negative Split and Babblefish, Jeremy Bottley, said: “It should be a very good event.

"Ultimately, this is a really small drop in the ocean, but it's all part of a bigger international support we can hopefully give.” 

The gig is taking place in the Black Bull's function room, which was provided to the organisers for free.

Doors will open from 6 pm to midnight, with the first band starting at 7 pm.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Black Bull or by visiting www.blackbullgodmanchester.co.uk.




Support Ukraine
Godmanchester News

Don't Miss

Traffic is very heavy between A141 Spittals Way: between Ermine Street and St Peter's Road.

A141: Huntingdon 'gridlocked' with mile long queues

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Alexander Smith-Sturgess has been found dead in St Neots.

Missing St Neots 27-year-old man found dead

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Travellers give a caravan no choice but to close on busy bank holiday weekend.. , Doddington Monday

Cambs Live News

‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon