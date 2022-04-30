Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Get set for the St Neots Dragon Boat race

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM April 30, 2022
St Neots Dragon Boat Race takes place on August 20.

Entries are now flowing in for this year’s St Neots Dragon Boat Race which takes place in August.

Competitors are usually made up of a mixture of local companies and groups of individuals who have previously entered and had a great time racing on the Regatta Meadow.

So far, 14 crews have entered but there are still places available for companies, clubs, pubs and groups of friends to experience what will be a fun-filled entertaining day at the Regatta Meadow on Saturday, August 20, from 10am till 5pm. All crews entering will benefit from training by members of the St Neots Dragon Boat Team.

"The event promises to be an enjoyable spectacle for all the family," said Mike Trussell from the St Neots St Mary's Rotary Club which co-organises the event.

"For those keen to stay bankside there is plenty to keep all the family amused, from street food and a licensed bar to live race commentary and children’s entertainment."

All profits will be split amongst the St Neots mayor’s nominated charities and ‘Shining Stars’, nominated by the Rotary club.

More info at: www.visit-stneots.co.uk/dragonboatrace.

