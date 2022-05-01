Geoff Norcott's ‘I Blame the Parents’ tour and Rich Hall: Hoedown Deluxe are both coming to the Performing Arts Centre in Huntingdon. - Credit: Karla Gowlett / Roddy Hand

Two top comedians are coming to Huntingdon for shows in the coming weeks.

Geoff Norcott and Rich Hall will both be bringing their latest tours to Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre in May.

On Saturday, May 14, Geoff Norcott's I Blame The Parents show can be seen at PAC, with tickets available online from www.jesterlarf.com.

Then on Friday, May 20, Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe tour can be enjoyed at the Brampton Road venue.

Comedian Rich Hall is coming to Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre. - Credit: Roddy Hand

Not heard of the two comedians?

Both are regulars on TV shows such as Would I Lie To You?, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and Mock The Week.

Comedian Geoff Norcott is coming to Hinchingbrooke PAC in Huntingdon with his ‘I Blame the Parents’ show. - Credit: Karla Gowlett

Norcott's 'I Blame the Parents' show is his fourth UK tour following on the back of ‘Conswervative’, ‘Traditionalism’ and ‘Taking Liberties’.

This time Geoff talks less politics (alright, there will probably be a bit), but this new show will mostly explore personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong. Hint: it’s you!

Raised on a south London council estate by two maverick parents, there’s plenty Geoff has to sift through.

His dad was a trade union man who obsessed over stocks and shares. His mum was a closet chauvinist and far too frank on the subject of sex.

Now with a child of his own, Geoff spies a one-off chance for his family to finally get it right and produce a balanced human being.

Comedian Geoff Norcott is coming to Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre with his ‘I Blame the Parents’ tour. - Credit: Karla Gowlett

As well as his comedy credits, Geoff has also fronted his own documentary, How The Middle Class Ruined Britain on BBC2, and has released three Radio 4 specials to date.

Meanwhile, Geoff continues to be a feature in the world of political and social commentary, with regular appearances on political programmes, including Question Time, Politics Live and All Out Politics.

Six days after Norcott's I Blame The Parents gig, American comedian, writer, documentary maker and musician Rich Hall brings his unique blend of acerbic stand-up comedy combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism to Huntingdon with his Hoedown Deluxe show.

Rich’s acclaimed BBC Four documentaries – most recently Rich Hall’s Red Menace – and his Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established the comedian a legion of followers.

He’s also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You.

But seeing the Hoedown is a whole different experience. Gut-busting, rib-tickling, and toe-tapping, Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe covers the full anatomical spectrum.

Tickets for his Performing Arts Centre appearance are available via jesterlarf.com











