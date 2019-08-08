'Reflections' is an exhibition of his recent work in which he has tried to create paintings that have a slightly mysterious narrative and timeless quality. Although most of the paintings have a portraiture base Geoff's aim was not just to capture a likeness but to create images that communicate to the viewer and are also open to interpretation.

By using gold and metal leaf gilding in many of the paintings he has hopefully given them an elegant but ethereal beauty. Much of this work is influenced by the Pre-Raphaelites era, religious icons and many contemporary figurative artists, and he aims to produce art that has beauty, requires investigation and generates an emotive response.

Geoff worked in industry for 15 years but then retrained as a teacher, eventually attaining the position as head of visual arts. Since retiring from teaching he has been able to focus even more on his art.

Geoff is a member of Cambridge Drawing Society and a provisional member of the Institute of East Anglian Artists.

Reflections opens on August 2 and Geoff's work will be on display until August 15 in the gallery at the Art & Soul Cafe in New Street.