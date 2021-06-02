News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Free outdoor concerts taking place in Cambridge this summer

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:00 PM June 2, 2021   
Free outdoor concerts in Cambridge this summer.

Free outdoor concerts in Cambridge this summer. - Credit: CAMBS CITY COUNCIL

Fancy listening to some music in the open air after all that time in lockdown?

A programme of free concerts, organised by Cambridge City Council,  is set to take place in Cambridge this summer, providing a diverse selection of music, including jazz and folk, to suit all tastes.

The concerts will take place in outdoor spaces, including Cherry Hinton Hall and Jesus Green, on Sunday afternoons during August and September.

Cllr Anna Smith, executive councillor for communities for Cambridge City Council, said: “These relaxed music events will give people a long overdue opportunity to enjoy some live outdoor entertainment, with the added benefit of the city’s green spaces at their summer best.

"As previously announced, our large-scale events are sadly not going ahead this summer, but planning will soon be underway for 2022, when I hope these much-loved events will return to the city’s calendar.

You may also want to watch:

INFO: For more information about dates and venues, visit: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/city-events and www.facebook.com/CamCityEvents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cars parking on pavements on Hunts estate put residents 'in danger'
  2. 2 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 3 Investigations continue following raw sewage floods in Hunts village
  1. 4 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
  2. 5 £2.75m upgrade to Hinchingbrooke Hospital urgent care complete
  3. 6 Learner driver released under investigation after drug test
  4. 7 St Neots goldsmith celebrates 40 years and thanks public
  5. 8 Paedophile encouraged man to abuse own daughter for the 'thrill'
  6. 9 Cheer on England in the Euros at these pubs
  7. 10 'Roads are dreadful,' say readers despite repairs to 61,500 potholes
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police raided homes across Cambridgeshire as part of a County Lines operation.

Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Matt Kelly is the founder of the St Ives Filling Station which is opening on May 29. 

Craft Beer shop opening this weekend

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
lovely views outdoor decks facilities

Home of the week: Stylish house boat in peaceful setting on the River Ouse

Property Writer

Logo Icon
The old Huntingdon County Hospital.

Fascinating look back at former hospitals in the area

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus