Published: 6:00 PM June 2, 2021

Fancy listening to some music in the open air after all that time in lockdown?

A programme of free concerts, organised by Cambridge City Council, is set to take place in Cambridge this summer, providing a diverse selection of music, including jazz and folk, to suit all tastes.

The concerts will take place in outdoor spaces, including Cherry Hinton Hall and Jesus Green, on Sunday afternoons during August and September.

Cllr Anna Smith, executive councillor for communities for Cambridge City Council, said: “These relaxed music events will give people a long overdue opportunity to enjoy some live outdoor entertainment, with the added benefit of the city’s green spaces at their summer best.

"As previously announced, our large-scale events are sadly not going ahead this summer, but planning will soon be underway for 2022, when I hope these much-loved events will return to the city’s calendar.

INFO: For more information about dates and venues, visit: www.cambridgelive.org.uk/city-events and www.facebook.com/CamCityEvents.