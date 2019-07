Elizabeth Price, worked at the school until December last year, but has left to work full time on writing and illustrating books. She is now releasing her first picture book called "The Meadow Farm Talent Show".

Elizabeth, signed copies of the book on June 26 at the school, and is aiming for the book to launch to be during October half term.

Elizabeth said: "I have always had a huge love for good picture books. They can be such an effective way of connecting with children. They give children an opportunity to share their own life experiences, thoughts, hopes and fears. They can convey important messages in a subtle, imaginative and fun way."

To find out more about the book visit: https://meadowfarmbooks.net//.