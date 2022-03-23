Vegan market in Huntingdon will have huge array of items
- Credit: Vegan Market Co.
The Vegan Market Co is coming back to Huntingdon on Saturday (March 26).
Visitors should head for the centre of town as the Market will take over the Market Square.
The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.
All created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Huntingdon.
"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Huntingdon.”
The Huntingdon Vegan Market will be held in the Market Square and will run from 10.30 till 4pm on Saturday.