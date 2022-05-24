This years St Neots Street Food Fest promises to be "bigger and better" with more than 6,000 people and 20 food and drink vendors expected.

The St Neots Rugby Club hosts the event, which will also feature two stages packed with live entertainment throughout the day.

Organising companies Shifties and Bohemia hope the day will help bring the community together.

James Larman from Bohemia and co-founder of Street Food Fest said: “We could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with fantastic local businesses to bring another awesome event to this great town.

"With two successful events last year, we are bringing something bigger and better this year.”

Face-painting, bouncy castles, cocktails, dance acts, a Badgers Hot Wing Chilli Competition, a Pro-Kick challenge and a cooking demo by celebrity chef Dale Pinnock are examples of what the public can look forward to.

Thanks to local sponsors, the event is free to enter and starts from 12pm - 8pm on Sunday, May 29.



