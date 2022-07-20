The Oliver Cromwell, in St Ives, has been named as Cambridgeshire's 'Best Destination Pub' in the 2022 Muddy Stilettos Awards.

The Wells & Co establishment has recently undergone a five-week refurbishment, transforming the venue with an "updated look" at the end of 2021.

A new bar, booth seating, a renovated outside courtyard and a brand-new food menu have also been implemented.

The pub's website describes the location as "a traditional town pub offering great food, drink and customer service. A true family friendly pub."

A wide range of food and drink is available, with roast dinners offered on Sundays.

The award for Cambridgeshire's Best Destination Pub' was voted for by readers of the popular lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.

The Oliver Cromwell's landlords Joseph Overden and Jemma Yeowart said: "We’re so happy to have won best destination pub in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire. We’re very grateful to all our lovely customers that voted for us!"