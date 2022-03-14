Video

Roberto Sanna and his wife Yen Siow in front of the selection of olives. - Credit: Hunts Post

A new deli has opened in St Neots, offering locals a chance to feast on a fine mix of Italian delicatessen and produce from across the country.

The new store, named Roberto's Deli, opened its doors to the public on March 11 and is located in Church Walk in St Neots.

Roberto and Yen outside the new deli which is located in St Neots town centre. - Credit: Hunts Post

Owners Roberto Sanna and Yen Siow, have also been running a deli on the Cambridge Market for 10 years and, after long deliberations, took the leap to expand the business.

Roberto said: "It's a little deli, small but lovely and high quality. We are really keen on quality, providing it with a service and the rest of the package."

“It just opened up last Friday, and I must say it took us by surprise. There was a huge positive response from the locals and others not so local."

The deli sells an assortment of cheeses sourced from Italy, France and England. - Credit: Hunts Post

The new deli offers something for everyone, from meats personally cured by Roberto for the last 18-20 months to traditional cheeses and wine.

Roberto said he will continue to run his deli in the Cambridge city centre alongside the new deli in St Neots.



