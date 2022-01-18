Opinion

Here we are in January and we’ve over indulged and ate our weight in mince pies and pigs in blankets.

That’s it”, we decide. This is our year. For the gazillionth time, we make a new year's resolution to put our health first…but we mean it this time!

January is a popular time for starting a fresh. Some choose to partake in Dry January and many have chosen to take on Veganuary. And most of us sign up to sweat out our food guilt at the gym.

If you follow us on Instagram (@aandseattoomuch), you’ll know that we have recently become flexitarians. This means, we do eat meat, but we make a conscious effort to eat less of it and have really found a new love of meat-free dinners that are delicious and healthy.

Shavonne and Andy Harris from St Neots. - Credit: HARRIS

Here’s our favourite vegetable Moroccan tagine which is a knockout! Having purchased an authentic tagine on a trip to Morocco many years ago, it has quickly become one of our most appreciated methods of cooking.

However, you can use the slow cooker too. This dish is rich in flavour and the perfect way to throw together whatever veg you have in the fridge. We usually go for cauliflower, aubergine, chickpeas, green beans and spinach.

Method

Drizzle about three tablespoons of olive oil into a large saucepan. Fry the one chopped shallot until nice and soft then add three cloves of chopped garlic and fry on a medium heat for about two minutes.

Throw in a tablespoon of paprika and one of ground ginger, two tablespoons of turmeric and two teaspoons of cinnamon, cayenne pepper and chili powder. Fry them off for about a minute, slowly add about three tablespoons of hot water until the ingredients have formed a bit of a paste.

Now add your vegetables, whatever’s in the fridge and coat them in the paste. The veg’ doesn’t need cooking, so no need to do this for too long, just coat them and then take the veg out and transfer them into the tagine or slow cooker.

Shavonne and Andy's Moroccan vegetable tagine. - Credit: HARRIS

Using the same pot (without washing), pour in a tin of chopped tomatoes and bring them to the boil. Add 200ml of veg’ stock and a drizzle of honey and let it cook for about three minutes.

Pour the tomato mix over the vegetables and mix. Leave to cook in the tagine or slow cooker on a medium heat for three to four hours, stirring and tasting every hour or so to make sure it’s perfect!