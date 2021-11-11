It may be cold outside, but things are getting fiery in the Harris household with an embarrassing number of food-focused debates.

The usual disputes seem to crop up – should cheese go in dauphinoise potatoes? How much black pepper is appropriate before a dish is destroyed? And the most recent, what is the best winter warmer?

Many come to mind, we simply couldn’t choose. So, we wrangled it down to our top six and wondered if Hunts Post readers would agree.

6. Rice Pudding (Shavonne)

“Controversial I know. Rice pudding is a dish that many people have unsettling school flashbacks about. But made right, it’s soothingly nostalgic. Before we were married, Andy wooed me with a creamy rice pudding infused with a splash of nutmeg and a dollop of salted caramel ice-cream. And the rest is history!”

5. Chicken Soup (Shavonne)

“There is a reason why there’s a book called ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’. It’s a feel-good dish that warms you comfortingly from the inside. When I was growing up, all my chicken soups were lovingly dusted with Caribbean ingredients and spices that transported me to tropical islands with every mouthful.”

4. Coq Au Vin (Andy)

Andy remembers making Coq au Vin in his days as a chef. - Credit: HARRIS

“Most people aren’t aware of this, but a long time ago, I used to be a chef! One of the many dishes I learnt to make was coq au vin. Cooking professionally, French food dominates your experience, and with a deep red wine taking the lead on this dish, it’s a firm favourite.”

3. Ratatouille (Shavonne)

“The thing I love most about Ratatouille is the history of it. Crudely nicknamed as a “peasants’ dish”, this rustic recipe has simple ingredients cooked down and stirred up with a rich vegetable-fueled emphasis.”

2. Lamb or Beef Stew (Andy)

Beef stew is a classic winter warmer dish for Shavonne and Andy. - Credit: HARRIS

“Whether you use minted lamb or a thick cut of beef, a stew must be the most popular choice for a winter warmer. Not only are they satisfying but they are easy to make because the most common method, is to slow cook them for hours until the meat tenderly softens.”

1. Cassoulet (Andy)

Cassoulet is Andy's number one choice of winter warmer. - Credit: HARRIS

“I have a confession. Although it is my number one choice, the first time we tried it was earlier this year! During a visit to our local pub in St Neots, we tried a duck cassoulet. It was duck leg on a bed of mixed beans, salted by sporadic cubes of bacon. It was so delicious that it has become a debuted winter warmer in our home and one we highly recommend.”