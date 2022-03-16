There was plenty of entertainment at the Huntingdon Food Fayre on March 12. - Credit: HDC

Huntingdonshire District Council's Food Fayre took place on March 12 in partnership with Huntingdon BID.

Part of the HDC Think Local campaign, the event attracted hundreds of visitors to the Market Square for a programme of on-stage entertainment, alongside food and drink.

Funded by the Welcome Back Fund, attendees enjoyed a line-up of award-winning musicians and critically acclaimed comedians, organised by The Commemoration Hall.

Visitors were also treated to produce from local businesses offering a wide range of food and drink, from cider and cocktails to continental specialities.

Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “We were delighted to work with our local partners on this wonderful event, bringing music, laughter, and entertainment to the heart of Huntingdon."

"Our Think Local campaign is all about getting people back to our high streets, and events like this are a great way of doing just that, showcasing all that our diverse local businesses have to offer."
























