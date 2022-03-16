Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Huntingdon fayre provided entertainment as well as food and drink

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:41 AM March 16, 2022
There was plenty of entertainment at the Huntingdon Food Fayre on March 12.

There was plenty of entertainment at the Huntingdon Food Fayre on March 12.

Huntingdonshire District Council's Food Fayre took place on March 12 in partnership with Huntingdon BID.

Part of the HDC Think Local campaign, the event attracted hundreds of visitors to the Market Square for a programme of on-stage entertainment, alongside food and drink.

Funded by the Welcome Back Fund, attendees enjoyed a line-up of award-winning musicians and critically acclaimed comedians, organised by The Commemoration Hall. 

Visitors were also treated to produce from local businesses offering a wide range of food and drink, from cider and cocktails to continental specialities.

Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “We were delighted to work with our local partners on this wonderful event, bringing music, laughter, and entertainment to the heart of Huntingdon."

“Our Think Local campaign is all about getting people back to our high streets, and events like this are a great way of doing just that, showcasing all that our diverse local businesses have to offer."







Food and Drink
Huntingdon News

