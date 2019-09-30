The event, at The Commemoration Hall, in High Street, is a fun family folk concert aimed at younger music fans.

Megson, husband and wife, Stu and Debbie Hanna, will blend their infectious mix of heavenly vocals and lush harmonies into a gentle, entertaining afternoon children's folk songs, suitable for ages 0-7 years.

Stu (vocals, guitar, banjo and mandola) and Debbie (vocals, piano accordion, whistle and kazoo) have been three times nominees in the BBC RADIO 2 Folk Awards and treble winners of the Spiral Earth Awards they draw heavily on their Teesside heritage to create a truly unique brand of folk. They currently live in Cambridgeshire.

Doors open at 1pm and the show starts at 2pm and runs for 45 minutes. Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for seniors, £6 for children and £27 for a family ticket, from: www.ticketsource.co.uk.