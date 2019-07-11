The Buchons - a Spanish version of the Luftwaffe's legendary Messerscmitt 109 fighter - had been part of a collection gathering dust in a Texan hangar where they had been taken after the movie was complete. It is believed to be the largest formation of Buchons to fly together since the making of the film, which told the story of the Second World War's Battle of Britain. The aircraft, featuring Messerscmitt 109 airframes with Rolls Royce Merlin engines, were a regular sight over Huntingdonshire while the film was being made in 1969, representing fighters from the German air force. They will take to their air as part of the Flying Legends air show at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, at the weekend. Buchons were used by the Spanish air force up to 1965 and those taking part include the last single-seat fighter to have been flown by the famous Luftwaffe ace Adolf Galland, who was a technical adviser to the movie. He is said to have taken the Buchon aloft without permission during filming of the Battle of Britain in Spain, having been checked out in a two-seat machine, which will also form part of the Flying Legends display. Pilot and engineer Richard Grace, from Air Leasing Ltd, said: