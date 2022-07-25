Alconbury Weald has hosted events in the past, but this will be the first-ever food festival event in the village. - Credit: Tim George

Alconbury Weald will be hosting its first-ever Food Festival, delivering an exciting array of delicious street food, drinks on Watch Office Green and much more.

Master developer Urban&Civic has teamed up with Bohemia and Shift Momentum, who has hosted three successful Street Food Festivals in St Neots, to put on the event, which starts from 12 pm on Saturday, July 30.

There will also be a Zumba workout, glitter face painting, lawn games, children’s storytelling, cookery demonstrations, a chilli eating challenge and live music to ensure there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

Rachel Arnold, Communities and Partnerships for Alconbury Weald, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting our first Food Festival.

Gourmet steak burgers, vegan pasta and pizza, Turkish delights, noodles, ice cream and paella are some of the foods you can enjoy at Alconbury Weald's food festival. - Credit: Tim George

"Since opening its bistro in the Watch Office last year, Bohemia has become a focal point of events and activities for the local community and its fantastic that they can bring the Street Food Festival, which has proved so successful in St Neots, to Alconbury Weald.

“Our Summer Saturday events have always been very popular, and we’re hoping this will be the biggest and best to date!"