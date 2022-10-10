The film has been written from books translated by the films creator himself - Credit: Peter Dalphor

Come and watch the story of the Scottish Prisoners of War in the 17th Century and their work in the drainage of the Fens.

Huntingdon Town Hall is hosting a screening of Scottish Soldier in The Fens on Wednesday, October 12.

The film tells the story through the characters involved in overseeing the building work of the drainage of the Hundred Foot River found in Minute Books of the Company of Adventurers transcribed by Peter Daldorph.

The back-breaking, brutal conditions in which Scots, English and Dutch prisoners-of-war worked is clearly brought out in as their story unfolds. Endurance, weakness, strength of will and the need to go home shows in a powerful drama based on original records.

The evening starts at 7pm and ends at 9pm, this includes the 75 minute film, an introduction and a Q&A session with the creator Peter Dalphor.

Tickets are £5 per person, they can be purchased online at: https://www.cromwellmuseum.org/events/the-scottish-soldier-in-the-fens-a-film