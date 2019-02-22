Anthem: Ultimate Queen at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives on Friday. Tickets from the box office on: 01480 388111.

CAR BOOT

Huntingdon Racecourse on Sunday, sellers from 7.30am and early birds from 8.30am. General public from 10.30am.

St Ives Antiques Fair at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, from 10am till 4pm on Saturday and Sunday. More than 50 dealers. Entry is £2.50.

THEATRE

Crazy for You, from the Musical Theatre Company, at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday. Tickets from: www.thelittleboxoffice.com/swents.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from the box office on: 01223 503333.

ART

Art Exhibition - featuring the work of the St Neots branch of the U3A, at the St Neots Museum on Saturday and Sunday.

Photographic Exhibition at the Free Church, in St Ives, on Saturday, from 10am till 5pm. Work from photographic clubs across East Anglia.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Hemingford Grey (Langley) WI group will be at Dobbie’s garden centre, Wyton, on Saturday, to give out green hearts to encourage people to talk about climate change.

CINEMA

St Neots Cineworld: The Kid Who Would Be King (PG); If Beale Street Could Talk (15); Instant Family (12A); Alita: Battle Angel (12A); Green Book (12) How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (PG); The Lego Movie 2 (U) Disney Princess: Mulan, Cold Pursuit (15) Instant Family (12A) On the Basis of Sex (12A) (U).

Huntingdon Cineworld: As St Neots, but also showing Glass (15) and Happy Death Day 2U.

Check the websites for individual cinemas to find out more about film showings, tickets and times.